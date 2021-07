Firefighters in the City of Buffalo were called to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire.

It's unclear at this time how much damage was caused by the blaze. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Chris Evanco sent us the above video of fire near the roof and construction site of the Albright-Knox.