Steel beams going up at Albright-Knox expansion building

The new Gundlach Building will provide space for two to three times more art to be shown in the museum. The new building is scheduled to open in 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't stopped by or seen the progress at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the steel beams are officially going up, and on Saturday people got a chance to leave their mark.

People could sign one of the beams that will soon be going up in the new Gundlach Building, which will provide space for two to three times more art to be shown in the museum.

The beam will be one of the final pieces of steel installed. When it reopens in 2022, the museum will be renamed Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

The museum also opened a new exhibition by Hervé Tullet called "Shape and Color" at its Northland Building.