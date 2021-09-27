Trial of Buffalo man accused of killing his girlfriend begins today

Shane Casado is charged with second degree murder. He's accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki,

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a South Buffalo man accused of killing his former girlfriend gets underway Monday.

Shane Casado is charged with second degree murder. He's accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki, outside a home on Edson Street in Buffalo on November 27, 2018.

Some details of the investigation were discussed during a 2019 bail hearing for Casado. Here are some excerpts from the transcript of that hearing two years ago.

Erie Co. Assistant District Attorney, Ashley Morgan told the court at the 2019 bail hearing, "He met Rachael in the driveway with a loaded rifle. The two had a verbal argument. He raised the rifle, and from less than ten feet away, aimed it at her, and shot her directly in the middle of her abdomen."

Defense Attorney, Herb Greenman countered saying, "...there were threats that were made to him by this young woman, physical threats which she was going to do...

"...there's no doubt that he was threatened with physical violence. She came to his home. She was very serious about how she was acting with him. She tries to cause some damage to his vehicle, came around, and he came back to her, and then this incident took place."

Greenman told Judge Michalski, Casado "...has never been violent in the past..." and "...given the aberrant nature of this act, I seriously do not believe that he is a risk of any danger to the community."

Morgan responded with more details from the scene, describing the victim as "unarmed":

"The defendant called 911 and admitted to shooting her..."

"The defendant then gave a full statement to homicide detectives admitting that he pointed the rifle at her and shot her. There were also two eyewitnesses which confirmed that the defendant shot the unarmed victim."