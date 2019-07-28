BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man accused of killing his former girlfriend last November will be asking for his bail to be reinstated Monday.

Shane Casado, 24, is set to have a bail hearing, and he has a pair of new attorneys, both from Rochester.

Back in November, Casado was first charged with the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki.

Casado was out on bail, then put back in jail, after a 2 On Your Side investigation revealed he lied in court about having a job.

His new attorneys say that prior to these charges Casado has never been in trouble and that he potentially has a job lined up.

