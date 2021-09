Shane Casado is charged with murder in the November 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend Rachael Wierzbicki.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend gets underway with jury selection Wednesday morning.

Shane Casado is charged with second degree murder. He's accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Rachael Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in Buffalo on November 27, 2018.