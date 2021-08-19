East Aurora woman sentenced to 6 months in jail, 5 years probation for 2019 crash

As part of her sentence, the Erie County District Attorney's Office says Katrina Gerace's license has been revoked.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 38-year-old East Aurora woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation for driving drunk and injuring two people in a head-on car crash back in 2019.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on October 11, 2019 Katrina Gerace, also known as Katrina Nigro, was driving drunk on Bowen Road in the Town of Aurora when she crossed over the double yellow line and collided with another vehicle. Two people were injured in the crash.

Gerace pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault in the second degree, a class E felony, back in July 2020.