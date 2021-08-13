Buffalo man charged with leaving the scene of fatal Sloan crash

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Kevin Mendola, 37, allegedly hit a 10-year-old child with his car Wednesday around 5 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday morning for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Kevin Mendola, 37, allegedly hit a 10-year-old child with his car Wednesday around 5 p.m. The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died.

The District Attorney's Office says the child was standing next to his bicycle on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park in Sloan when Mendola allegedly put his car in reverse and hit the child.

It's also alleged that Mendola left the scene without reporting the incident. He was later located by police.

Mendola has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a class D felony, and one count of criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony. Mendola is set to return to court on August 17 for a felony hearing. Bail has been set at $50,000.