1 person killed and two injured in eastbound I-90 crash in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — State Police confirmed that one person is dead and two people are injured after a crash involving a passenger car and Thruway platform lift truck on Monday.

At approximately 1:24 p.m. State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious crash on I-90 eastbound in the Chautauqua County town of Pomfret.

According to troopers, an investigation revealed that a car struck a Thruway platform lift truck from behind.

The driver of the passenger car suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to Brooks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Thruway employee sustained minor injuries.