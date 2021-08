The East Aurora Police Department confirmed to 2 On Your Side that they are investigating an accident in the area.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Part of Main Street in East Aurora is closed as police investigate an accident Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. between Hamlin Avenue and Buffalo Road Police would only confirm they are investigating a crash. No word yet how long the road will be closed.

According to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash, a pedestrian was hit and injured.

We have a crew heading to to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.