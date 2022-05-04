Deputy injured in fight involving incarcerated individual at Erie County Holding Center

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was allegedly punched in the face and grabbed by his throat during a fight at the Erie County Holding Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that happened at the holding center on May 2, which resulted in a deputy being injured.

According to the sheriff's office, an incarcerated individual attacked another during Ramadan prayer services at the holding center. The fight broke out just after 9:30 a.m.

Paul Tolbert, an incarcerated individual, allegedly went up to another incarcerated individual and began yelling at him. Tolbert allegedly started punching the victim when deputies delivered verbal commands.

It's alleged that Tolbert continued to hit the victim when a deputy tried to intervene. Deputies were eventually able to remove the victim; however, the sheriff's office says Tolbert would not comply with commands and resisted the deputies' attempts to restrain him.

The sheriff's office says Tolbert allegedly punched and kicked the responding deputies. One of the deputies was taken to ECMC after being punched in the face and grabbed by the throat. The deputy returned back to work the following day.