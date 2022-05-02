4 juveniles arrested after allegedly stealing, leading police on a chase, crashing with multiple vehicles

Cheektowaga Police said the teens stole a Ruger pistol magazine from Cabela's and took off in a Ford ranger.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said four teenage boys are facing felony charges after an alleged shoplifting incident and a police chase Monday.

The teens then led police on a chase that ended on Langfield Drive and Suffolk Street in the City of Buffalo.

That resulted in a crash involving multiple other vehicles including a Cheektowaga Police SUV that was hit during the chase.

Police said they ran the plates of the vehicle that the boys allegedly drove off in and said it came back stolen.

Police said they are all facing multiple charges and the investigation is still ongoing.