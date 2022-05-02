2 sergeants at Collins correctional facility exposed to feces and urine after inmates threw it at them

The two incidents took place last week and one inmate is still pending disciplinary charges.

COLLINS, N.Y. — Two sergeants at the Collins Correctional Facility suffered significant exposure to feces and urine after inmates threw the material at officers. The exposures happened in two separate incidents last week.

On Monday, April 25, an inmate, 35, was in a holding pen awaiting medical evaluation. While in there alone, he defecated on the floor and proceeded to throw the feces through the bars. The feces stuck a sergeant in the back, shoulders, and legs.

A response was called and the sergeant was taken to the medical facility for exposure treatment. The sergeant's uniform was taken for evidence.

The inmate was transferred to Attica Correctional Facility. He is serving 37 years to life sentence after being convicted for second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree back in 2019.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday, April 27, when a nurse was delivering medication to inmates confined in their cells.

One of the inmates was delivered the medication through his cell hatch and refused to close the hatch. A sergeant was called over and the inmate threatened to "throw" something on the sergeant.

The sergeant turned off the water supply to the cell and when he turned around he was hit in the face with liquid from a milk jug on his face, ear, mouth, and eyes.

The sergeant was taken to the medical facility to be treated for exposure and his clothes were taken for evidence.