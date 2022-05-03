Niagara Falls man arrested in connection to Monday shooting

Shaquan Gibson, 47, was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Pine Avenue Monday afternoon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place Monday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

Shaquan Gibson, 47, was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Tuesday, on one count of second degree assault and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. His bail was set at $200,000 cash or $500,000 property. Gibson's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 9.

Police were first called to a report of shots fired and man down in the 700 block of Pine Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a 26-year-old Niagara Falls man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated.

This was one of two incidents that took place in Niagara Falls within minutes of each other.

Police responded to another call of a person shot. This time in the 600 block of 9th Street. Officers found a 24-year-old Niagara Falls man shot. Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.