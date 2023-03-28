Crime stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest of suspect wanted in Club Marcella shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at Club Marcella.
Information is being sought on Sharief McBroom who is wanted regarding the February homicide.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about where to locate McBroom.
Jorge Garcia-Leon, 21, was killed in the shooting at the club. A 17-year-old was arraigned in connection to the case, accused of bringing the gun into the club that was used by another individual to kill Garcia-Leon.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other incidents in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.