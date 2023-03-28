Crime stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest of suspect wanted in Club Marcella shooting

Information is being sought on the location of Sharief McBroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at Club Marcella.

Information is being sought on Sharief McBroom who is wanted regarding the February homicide.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about where to locate McBroom.

Jorge Garcia-Leon, 21, was killed in the shooting at the club. A 17-year-old was arraigned in connection to the case, accused of bringing the gun into the club that was used by another individual to kill Garcia-Leon.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.