Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo.

Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road on Aug. 14.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the incident and the suspects pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.