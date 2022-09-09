x
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 for information on murder of toddler in 2011

In June of 2011, 20-month-old Jahaira Taylor was killed.
Credit: Crime Stoppers WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a cold case murder.

Jahaira Taylor was 20-months-old when she was killed on Clinton Street in the City of Buffalo on June 1, 2011. No additional details have been released about her death.

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of Zander. 

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips. 

Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other homicides in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.

