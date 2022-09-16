Crime stoppers offering reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted sex offender

Information is being sought on the location of Phillip Bickel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a wanted man.

Information is being sought on Phillip Bickel who is wanted by the New York State Parole. Bickel is on Parole for attempted robbery, robbery with previous third degree rape conviction and failure to register as a sex offender. Bickel is a level three sex offender.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about where to locate Bickel.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.