Club Marcella shooting update provided by Buffalo Police commissioner

The remarks come less than a week after a 17-year-old was arraigned in connection to the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is confident that his department and the Erie County District Attorney's Office will bring closure to the deadly shooting at Club Marcella soon, a week and a half after 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Leon was killed there.

The commissioner, speaking on WBEN's "A New Morning" on Wednesday, said the case remains "a very active investigation" but that BPD is making progress.

"We are working closely with the Erie County District Attorney's Office and we're confident we're going to bring closure to this case soon," Gramaglia said.

The remarks come less than a week after a 17-year-old was arraigned in connection to the case, accused of bringing the gun into the club that was used by another individual to kill Garcia-Leon.

According to Gramagalia the club's "comprehensive and significant camera system" has played a vital role in the police investigation. However, he added that it has also identified some security flaws, which the club owners are proactively working on.

2 On Your Side was previously told by Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski that the gun used in the shooting was able to slip through a different part of the club and not the front door where guests are wanded and checked by security personnel.

One of the owners told 2 On Your Side over the phone Wednesday that the club continues to work with police, and that they're reviewing their security procedures, saying their #1 concern is safety.

Club Marcella announced on social media last week that they will exclusively operate as a 21-and-over club when they reopen and that they will close at 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Answering a few other questions about that night, Gramaglia on WBEN explained that the club was hosting an "over-under" night where individuals 18 to 20 years of age are allowed in the club but cannot drink. This could explain how a 17-year-old was able to enter.

"Having someone that got in under 18 is something that we are taking a look at and obviously the State Liquor Authority. I've had personal conversations with them myself. So between the SLA, Buffalo Police, and the District Attorney's Office, all aspects are being looked at," the commissioner added.

The family of 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Leon has started a petition calling for the club to be shut down. It has garnered a few hundred signatures as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.