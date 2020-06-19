Buffalo Police make arrest in overnight stabbing

Buffalo Police say they arrested and charged 26-year-old Talyn D. Williams with murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that left a 28-year-old woman dead on the City's East Side.

The stabbing happened just around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Doat Street, east of Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police say they arrested and charged 26-year-old Talyn D. Williams with murder in the second degree and assault.

Police say Williams lived at the same address where the stabbing occurred and that he was choking his girlfriend when another woman tried to intervene.

The 28-year-old was stabbed in the neck and eventually taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.