Crimestoppers Western New York is offering up to $7,500 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crimestoppers Western New York is asking for your help finding the person responsible for killing Dwayne Patterson.

Patterson was killed on May 18th on Burgard Place in the City of Buffalo.