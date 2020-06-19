North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader facing additional sex abuse charges

Marty Walton was arraigned Friday on alleged incidents from the Town of Amherst. He's also facing similar charges in Niagara County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader, already facing sex charges in Niagara County, was arraigned on similar counts Friday in Erie County.

Marty Walton, 31, was arraigned virtually before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew LoTempio on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

The counts stem from alleged incidents beteween March 27 and May 9 where he's accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two child victims in the Town of Amherst.

Walton is being held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars if convicted.

In the Niagara County case, Walton's wife, Shani was also charged. She is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in that case. She was arraigned and released.

The Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) say that both Walton and his wife have been removed from Girl Scout activities. According to the Girl Scouts, Walton passed background checks in both October 2016 and October 2019.

The Girl Scouts of WNY released the following statement on Friday:

"All of us at the Girl Scouts of Western New York want to express our concern for the two children and we want them to have the best-possible care and support. There is nothing more important to Girl Scouts than the safety and well-being of all children, and we take all such allegations very seriously. This is hugely distressing to us.”

“Since the first arrests, we learned from North Tonawanda police that the reported abuse did not take place at a Girl Scout facility, or during Girl Scout activities.”

“Nonetheless, we continue to emphasize the rules and regulations involving adult-Girl Scout interactions, safety and well-being. The male troop co-leader passed thorough background checks in 2016 and again in October 2019. Both adults were immediately removed from all GSWNY activities May 29. We are conducting a rigorous internal investigation, reviewing our regulations, and continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

The GSWNY says this is the first time a volunteer has been involved in this type of allegations.