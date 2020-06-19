Batavia man facing charges for allegedly trying to grope a child

Police have not said if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is facing charges for allegedly groping a minor in a vehicle.

Batavia Police say they responded to a call June 17 on Clinton Street for a report of a juvenile who flagged down a neighbor requesting help.

When police arrived on scene, they found the neighbors sitting with the juvenile and another man standing nearby.

The neighbors told police that the juvenile told them that he need help getting away from the man.

Police have identified the man as James McNally.

Officers interviewed the juvenile and said the juvenile accepted a ride from McNally at DeWitt Park with the intention of McNally driving the child to his residence.

According to police, McNallly allegedly attempted to grope the juvenile in the vehicle. They said the juvenile pretended to be sick so that McNally would pull off to the side of the road. That is when the child got out of the vehicle and asked for help.

Officers took McNally into custody and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child and Forcible Touching .

He was released under supervision and an order of protection was issued.