Buffalo Police investigating third shooting in less than 24 hours

The latest shooting happened late Sunday night at the corner of Gatchell St. and Broadway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a violent weekend in the city of Buffalo. Police are investigating three shootings in less than 24 hours that left two people dead.

The most recent shooting happened around 11:30 Sunday night near the corner of Broadway and Gatchell Streets.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police tells 2 On Your Side a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to ECMC. At this time we don't know his condition or identity.

There were two other shootings early Sunday morning, both were fatal. No word yet if these shootings are connected.