27-year-old man shot, killed in Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on North Ogden Street in the Lovejoy neighborhood.

The fatal shooting happened a little past 3 a.m. on the 300 block of North Ogden Street, according to Buffalo Police.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to t the scene, where the man was declared dead.

Buffalo Police detectives say the man was shot multiple times, and that the suspect or suspects shot him from a vehicle. Police say the shooting was targeted in nature.