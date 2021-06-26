Niagara Falls man found dead inside pickup truck

The man, identified as 61-year-old Marty Kick, was found sitting inside a pickup truck on the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue around 8 a.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was found dead Saturday morning from an apparent gunshot.

The man, identified as 61-year-old Marty Kick, was found sitting inside a pickup truck on the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue, north of Oakwood Cemetery. Police had been called to the scene around 8 a.m. for a welfare check.

Police declared Kick dead at the scene after they say he was shot.

Kick's death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives with Niagara Falls Police. No arrests have been made.