Allie's Walk shows support for family impacted by domestic violence

Allie Turner died on June 19. Her family says she tried to break up a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend and ended up being killed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo neighbors came together to show support for a family impacted by domestic violence.

Allie's Walk is named after Allie Turner, who died back on June 19. Her family says she tried to break up a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend and ended up being killed.

The group included members from WNY Peacemakers, MVP Group (Most Valuable Parent), GYC Ministries, Master Block Club Coalition, and the Buffalo Police Department. They all walked to show other victims of domestic they are not alone.

June 26 was also declared Allie Turner Day by the Buffalo Common Council.

"We want people to know domestic violence is real, and please, there are so many means of help that you don't have to stay in this situation, and that it is so easy to lose your life when there is help out there," Walk for Allie organizer Tina Sanders said.

At the end of the walk, the group surprised Allie's mother with a street sign in her daughter's honor.

Common Council member Bryan Bollman helped get the corner of Schreck and Bailey Avenues designated as "Allison Michelle Turner Way."