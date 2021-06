The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday near Playter Street and Kent Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Playter Street and Kent Street.

A man was shot and declared dead at the scene. Police are trying to identify the victim.