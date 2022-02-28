Buffalo man pleads guilty to firing at a Buffalo Police officer

Pablo E. Alicea, 21, will return to court for sentencing in April and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to firing a shot at a Buffalo Police officer nearly two years ago.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, in the morning of May 18, 2020, Buffalo Police executed a search warrant for Pablo E. Alicea's home in the 2000 block of Niagara Street.

Alicea jumped out of the first-floor window when investigators entered the house. While outside, Alicea ran into a member of the Buffalo Police SWAT team and shot at the officer with an illegal gun. The officer returned fire then took Alicea into custody following a brief foot chase.

The District Attorney's Office says no one was injured during the incident, adding that a quantity of cocaine was found inside Alicea's house.

During this time, Cesarae Thomas, 42, of Buffalo, was also arrested outside of the house after officers discovered he had an illegal loaded gun on him. Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He faces an indeterminate sentence of three and a half years to seven years in prison.

Thomas remains released on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing in August.

Alicea pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.