Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to shooting death of 25-year-old woman

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to the 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old woman.

Niagara Falls Police previously said Boyce was shot to death while getting into a friend's car after visiting a memorial for a recent homicide victim.

Boyce was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Mease was promised a 21 year sentence by Judge John Ottaviano when he returns for sentencing on April 11.