Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to shooting death of 25-year-old woman

Michael Mease entered a guilty plea on Tuesday for the 2020 shooting.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to the 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old woman.

Michael Mease pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Shakiya Boyce in Niagara Falls. 

Niagara Falls Police previously said Boyce was shot to death while getting into a friend's car after visiting a memorial for a recent homicide victim.

Boyce was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Mease was promised a 21 year sentence by Judge John Ottaviano when he returns for sentencing on April 11.

"Ms. Boyce was an innocent victim, she didn't deserve this," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "We hope that this plea and knowing that Mease will be held accountable for his actions brings some small bit of consolation to her grieving family." 

