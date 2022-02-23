Buffalo couple pleads guilty to selling heroin that led to man's death

Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, 28, and Orlando Albert-Arroyo, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo couple has pleaded guilty to charge for selling heroin that led to the death of a 24-year-old man.

Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, 28, and Orlando Albert-Arroyo, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

The prosecution says that Buffalo Police responded to a drug overdose call and found a man dead in February of 2019. The girlfriend of the man to officers that she met Cruz and Arroyo at a Cheektowaga gas station to buy heroin.

She and her boyfriend used some of the heroin later that night. She went to sleep, and when she woke up, she found her boyfriend was dead.

Investigators later conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Cruz and Arroyo in March and April of that year. During a search of their residence in April, police found heroin, ammunition, a rifle, a pistol, and drug processing items, which were seized.

Their sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.