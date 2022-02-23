2 Buffalo men plead guilty to manslaughter for fatal shooting

Michael Santiago, 23, also known as "Bebo," and Hector Sanchez, 30, also known as "Coli," each face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a deadly shooting that happened nearly two years ago in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael Santiago, 23, also known as "Bebo," and Hector Sanchez, 30, also known as "Coli," shot Jerry Bonilla Matos, 38, multiple times on the evening of August 7, 2020. Matos was shot and killed outside of a residence on Newton Street in the City of Buffalo.

Santiago and Sanchez both pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.