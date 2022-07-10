Blasdell man pleads guilty to arson, setting fires inside a Town of Hamburg church

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Blasdell has pleaded guilty to arson for setting a number of fires inside a church in the Town of Hamburg.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 21-year-old Victor Afonin admitted to breaking into a church on McKinley Parkway using a baseball bat back in April, then setting three different fires, "which caused damage to the carpet in the chapel, a hymn book in the choir area, and the counter top in the sacristy," according to the district attorney's office.