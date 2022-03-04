Hamburg church will hold Sunday service 1 week after being vandalized

Thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused last week after someone smashed windows, shattered stained glass, and set multiple fires inside of the church.

St. Matthew's United Church of Christ will be resuming services Sunday, one week after the building was struck by a vandal.

The church confirmed the news on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

Church officials say the fires were set in the sacristy, near the lectern, and in the choir loft. The fires didn't cause extensive damage.

According to The Buffalo News, 20-year-old Victor Afonin of Blasdell has been charged with arson, burglary, and criminal mischief for the attack.