CompassCare shares complaints of arson investigation by Amherst Police

CompassCare says it has filed with the State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — A medical office that Amherst Police say was the target of an arsonist more than three months ago isn't happy with the way the investigation is going.

CompassCare says it has filed with the New York State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators. It added that the department and town have refused to even turn over a copy.

Amherst Police on Wednesday told 2 On Your Side it doesn't have a response to the accusations and that its investigation is "active and ongoing."

The fire happened back in June just before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The medical office reopened on Aug. 1, when it also held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new telehealth facility to expand services.

In the overnight hours of June 7, someone set fire to the building on Eggert Road causing extensive damage. Other organizations were able to help CompassCare continue to serve its patients.