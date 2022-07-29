CompassCare to reopen on Monday following June arson

The fire on June 7 closed the medical facility on Eggert Road in Amherst.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — Fifty-two days after the arson at the pro-life medical office CompassCare in Amherst, the office will reopen on Monday.

The fire happened back in June just before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"We didn't shut down, not even for a single day. We rerouted patients the day of the firebombing to Rochester, our Rochester facility. And the day after, we had three offers from different organizations saying come and serve patients here, and we were up and running the very next day serving patients in Buffalo," says CompassCare CEO Jim Harden.

The finishing touches are still being worked on for Monday's reopening at CompassCare in Amherst.

"It is so exciting that we're able to reopen in 52 days after the firebombing on June 7," said Jim Harden.

The pro-life medical facility will also hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new telehealth facility Monday to expand services.

In the overnight hours of June 7, someone set fire to the building on Eggert Road causing extensive damage. Other organizations were able to help CompassCare continue to serve its patients.

"So now we're able to get back home and back into our original facility and start serving patients again there," said Jim Harden.

In the weeks leading up to the fire, Amherst Police stepped up patrols. This was all after the leak of the Roe v. Wade draft before it was overturned later in June.

CompassCare's CEO told 2 On Your Side that on Monday, he is expecting police to give an update, or at least give him a statement to read at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with an update on the investigation.

"And to our knowledge, this is going to be the first statement any law enforcement agency has made since the attacks on pro-life organizations began with the week of the Dobbs case," Harden said.

"Local law enforcement, Amherst Police Department, have been doing a great job communicating with us, keeping us apprised following all the leads and they're supposedly working with the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies, so we're hoping they're going to get some arrests here pretty soon."