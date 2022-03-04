Hamburg church cancels Sunday service after act of vandalism

Many windows were broken, including some of the stained glass. Church officials say the vandal also set several fires, but they didn't cause major damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A church in Hamburg was closed for Sunday service after an act of vandalism.

In a letter to the community, The Rev. Lynn Morgan says St. Matthew's United Church of Christ was broken into some time on Saturday afternoon. Many windows were broken, including some of the stained glass in the narthex.

Church officials say the vandal also set several fires in the building including in the sacristy, near the lectern, and in the choir loft. The fires didn't cause extensive damage.

The police and fire department are investigating, thanks to information from witnesses.

A church patron caught the vandal in the act, and got a picture of the license plate as they drove off.

Pastor Lynn says they don't know the motivation behind the attack, but they do know that love is stronger than hate.