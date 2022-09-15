x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrests man for alleged arson near medical offices

In the early hours of Thursday, a man was seen lighting a dumpster on fire behind medical offices on Porter Road.
Credit: WGRZ.com

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who was allegedly seen lighting a fire in a dumpster behind medical offices in off Porter Road in the Town of Niagara.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call of a possible arson. The caller described a suspect who had reportedly fled into the woods.

The suspect was found and a positive show-up identification was obtained for the witness, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The suspect was identified as Justin R. Llanas of Dixon, Illinois.

Dixon was charged with arson in the 5th degree (A Misdemeanor) and criminal mischief in the 3rd degree (E Felony). 

The fire was able to be extinguished before it spread from the dumpster. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mayor Brown Attending Summit At White House

Before You Leave, Check This Out