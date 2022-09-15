Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrests man for alleged arson near medical offices

In the early hours of Thursday, a man was seen lighting a dumpster on fire behind medical offices on Porter Road.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who was allegedly seen lighting a fire in a dumpster behind medical offices in off Porter Road in the Town of Niagara.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call of a possible arson. The caller described a suspect who had reportedly fled into the woods.

The suspect was found and a positive show-up identification was obtained for the witness, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as Justin R. Llanas of Dixon, Illinois.

Dixon was charged with arson in the 5th degree (A Misdemeanor) and criminal mischief in the 3rd degree (E Felony).