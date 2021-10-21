Amherst man arrested and charged with multiple felonies following execution of search warrend

Benjamin Jones, 30, was arrested following a traffic stop in Amherst Oct. 20.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A traffic stop and search resulted in the arrest and felony charges for an Amherst man.

Benjamin Jones, 30, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon second degree (class c felony), criminal possession of a weapon third degree (class d felony), two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class b felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth degree (class c felony), criminal possession of a loaded weapon (class c felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Jones was arrested Oct. 20 following a traffic stop in Amherst and the execution of a search warrant for himself and his car. The search found U.S. currency and narcotics, according to State Troopers.

New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) and Amherst Police Department investigated and seized a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol; drugs including crack cocaine, ecstasy pills; drug paraphernalia and about $5,000.