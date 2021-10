Buffalo Police say the robberies began in early September.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 59-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to five recent bank robberies, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The police department announced the arrest in a tweet early Wednesday morning. In the tweet police said the robberies began in early September, but did not specify which locations were targeted.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.