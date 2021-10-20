Niagara County man accused of brutal stabbing hospitalized after high-speed chase in Rochester

U.S. Marshals say the chase was warranted given how brutal the stabbing was. The chase ended in a crash that sent four people to the hospital.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Niagara County man accused of what police are calling a brutal stabbing is in the hospital in Rochester.

The man is suspected of leading authorities on a chase that ended in a crash sending four people to the hospital.

U.S. Marshals say they were on the lookout for the suspect early Wednesday morning. When they saw him, they say he took off.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a New York State Police car, a U.S. Marshal's car, a pickup truck, and the suspect's car. Marshals say the chase was warranted because of how brutal the stabbing was.

"This was a serious incident. He's obviously a dangerous person for the incident that occurred in Niagara County, and as you can see, there was no secret as to who we were," U.S. Marshal Charles Salina said.

A passenger and two New York State Troopers are also in the hospital.