Suspect arrested in Niagara Falls murder investigation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a woman's death in Niagara Falls earlier this month.

Antonio Carr is facing charges in the death of Tracy Greene, a 58-year-old man who died in the 1500 block of 18th Street shortly before 1 a.m. on October 2. Greene was killed in his barbershop. He was declared dead at the scene.

Carr is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The City of Niagara Falls said Carr was arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 18th Street, with Niagara Falls Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force taking him into custody. A city spokesperson said a loaded handgun was also found in the house, after the search warrant was executed.

Carr will be arraigned Monday in Niagara Falls City Court. More charges are pending, the city said.

A second person, 31-year-old Nicole M. Mcdougall, was also arrested Sunday. She faces a charge of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration; the city spokesperson says that she interfered with the execution of the search warrant.