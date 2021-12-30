Rachel's Mediterranean plans second Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill is building its second City of Buffalo location, this one in North Buffalo.
The fast-casual restaurant is developing a site at 1052 Hertel Ave. at Delaware Ave. in a 2,000-square-foot leased space at a Benderson Development plaza.
General Manager Brandon Guzda said plans call for opening in four to six months. The company’s other Buffalo site is downtown on Elmwood Avenue. Rachel’s is also developing four more local sites, as well as five outside the region.
