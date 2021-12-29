x
Under new ownership, Niagara Falls' Third Street Tap Room to reopen, add kitchen

The team opening the restaurant is the same behind Halligan’s Tavern, which opened this summer in Cambria on Lower Mountain Road.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls pub is changing hands, with plans to expand the menu.

The Third St. Tap Room at 439 Third St. will reopen as Halligan’s Tap Room in February, with a new ownership team that includes Jason Zona, Jeff Abbott and David Mangus.

That’s the same team behind Halligan’s Tavern, which opened this summer in Cambria on Lower Mountain Road with a first-responders theme as a nod to their day jobs. Zona is a Niagara Falls firefighter; Abbott works for Mercy Flight; and Mangus, an EMT, sells fire fighting equipment with Empire Emergency Apparatus.

