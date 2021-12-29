x
Buffalo’s Touraine Apartments sells for $9 million

The 104-unit apartment complex at 274 Delaware Ave. previously was owned by Dallas-based Touraine Apartments Associates L.P.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the nation’s largest owners of low- to moderate-income apartments has landed its first Buffalo deal.

Vesta Touraine LLC, an affiliate of Weatogue, Conn.-headquartered Vesta Corp., paid $9 million for downtown’s Touraine Apartments, according to documents filed Dec. 28 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

The 104-unit apartment complex at 274 Delaware Ave. previously was owned by Dallas-based Touraine Apartments Associates L.P.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

