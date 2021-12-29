Village of Lancaster bringing back its New Year's Eve celebration

After a 20 year hiatus, Lancaster will be ringing in the new year with food trucks, ice skating, fireworks and a ball drop.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — It's been 20 years since the Village of Lancaster held a New Year's Eve celebration, but now the village is ringing in 2022 with food trucks, ice skating, fireworks, and a ball drop.

It's all happening on New Year's Eve at West Main and North Aurora Street. Organizers and local businesses are excited to bring everyone together after a tough year due to the pandemic.

"The villagers, the residents have all come out and supported us during this time, during COVID, during restrictions and really have been wonderful... making sure we're okay as well as they're okay," said Tammie Schafer Lancaster's special events coordinator.

Celebrate the New Year in the Village of Lancaster with the ball drop and fireworks at midnight. Food trucks, ice skating and more! Posted by Village of Lancaster on Sunday, December 26, 2021

All of the New Year's Eve celebrations will be happening outside to keep people safe. If you plan on ice skating, organizers say make sure you bring your own pair of ice skates.