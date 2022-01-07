Tickets for Pitbull's show at Darien Center go on sale Wednesday

Pitbull will be joined by Iggy Azalea at his performance on July 31.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Rap fans can experience two popular rappers perform live in Western New York this summer. Pitbull and Iggy Azalea will be coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater this summer.

The two rappers will perform on July 31 at 8 p.m. as part of Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Live Nation website.

Other performers of note coming to Darien Center include:

June 25, Morgan Wallen , 7 p.m. at Darien Center. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 7 p.m. at Darien Center. Tickets: Live Nation. July 1, Josh Groban , 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. July 3, Backstreet Boys, 7:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

7:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. July 9, Train, 6:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.