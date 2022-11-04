Brantley Gilbert to perform at Artpark this summer

The country star is set to perform Thursday, August 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Expect to hear hits like 'Dirt Road Anthem' and 'My Kinda Party' when Brantley Gilbert takes the Artpark Amphitheater stage this summer.

The country star is set to perform on Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. A special guest is set to be announced.

The Georgia native has back-to-back Platinum albums and his landmark record 'Just As I Am' won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Front of Stage (standing room only): $55

Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $55

General Admission (carry-in chairs permitted): $25

Visit artpark.net for a full list of its upcoming concerts.