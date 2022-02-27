Concerts 2 go to: Here's a list of concerts in WNY

2 On Your Side will help you keep track of every Western New York concert announcement and where to buy those tickets.

There's no shortage of places to find music, but sometimes it can be tough to keep track of which artists are coming to Western New York.

That's why 2 On Your Side will keep track of all of those announcements right here, in this story. Click on the links for each entry to find more information about the concert, and where to buy tickets.

The list below is in chronological order, and it will be updates as more concerts are announced, by the artists and by venues across Western New York.

December 21, Trans-Siberian Orchestra , 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

, 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster. December 28, Benny the Butcher , 8 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: range from $35 to $50.

, 8 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: range from $35 to $50. December 28, Svdden Death with Oolacile, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: etix.com

with Oolacile, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: etix.com December 31, Aqueous with Eggy , 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: etix.com

with , 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: etix.com January 11, Manhattan Chamber Players , 8 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets: Buffalo Chamber Music Society.

, 8 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets: Buffalo Chamber Music Society. January 21, Marie Osmond , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45. February 12, Billie Eilish, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

February 12 , Valentine’s Prom , 7:30 p.m. at Asbury Hall. With DJ Hogan, Geezer (Green Day & Weezer cover band) and more, benefiting Autism Services. Formal prom attire encouraged. Tickets: $50.

, , 7:30 p.m. at Asbury Hall. With DJ Hogan, Geezer (Green Day & Weezer cover band) and more, benefiting Autism Services. Formal prom attire encouraged. Tickets: $50. February 12, Jake Owen , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45. February 15, Waxahatchee with Madi Diaz , 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $28 in advance, $33 the day of show.

, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $28 in advance, $33 the day of show. February 26, Ally Venable and Hayden Fogle Band, 8 p.m. at at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $20.

and Hayden Fogle Band, 8 p.m. at at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $20. February 27, Tool , 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster. March 3 , Ladysmith Black Mambazo , 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: general admission $35 in advance, $40 day of show.

, , 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: general admission $35 in advance, $40 day of show. March 3, Guitar Shorty , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $35.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $35. March 5, Dua Lipa, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

March 12, Mark Farner , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $55.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $55. March 18, Smokey Robinson , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: Ticketmaster. April 4, Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P. with special guest Yasmin Williams , 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $48.50 for reserved seating.

, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $48.50 for reserved seating. April 8, The Weeknd , 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster. April 8, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $55.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $55. April 16, Robin Trower , 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 day of show.

, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 day of show. April 22, The Temptations and The Four Tops , 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45. May 7, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony , 7 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: range from $32.50 to $90.

, 7 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: range from $32.50 to $90. May 14, Justin Bieber, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

August 14, Luke Bryan , 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. August 19 , Dire Straits Experience with former Dire Straits member Chris White, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.

, with former Dire Straits member Chris White, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10. August 21, Jack White , 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $45.

, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $45. August 23, Dispatch and O.A.R. with G. Love , 6 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $25.

with , 6 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $25. August 24, Korn and Staind , 6:30 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 6:30 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. August 25, Dead & Company , 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. September 1, Maroon 5 , 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. September 4, Zac Brown Band , 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.

, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation. September 24, Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. ay KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.