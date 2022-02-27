Concerts 2 go to: Here's a list of concerts in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on April 8, 2021.
There's no shortage of places to find music, but sometimes it can be tough to keep track of which artists are coming to Western New York.
That's why 2 On Your Side will keep track of all of those announcements right here, in this story. Click on the links for each entry to find more information about the concert, and where to buy tickets.
The list below is in chronological order, and it will be updates as more concerts are announced, by the artists and by venues across Western New York.
- December 21, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- December 28, Benny the Butcher, 8 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: range from $35 to $50.
- December 28, Svdden Death with Oolacile, 8 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: etix.com
- December 31, Aqueous with Eggy, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: etix.com
- January 11, Manhattan Chamber Players, 8 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets: Buffalo Chamber Music Society.
- January 21, Marie Osmond, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.
- February 12, Billie Eilish, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- February 12, Valentine’s Prom, 7:30 p.m. at Asbury Hall. With DJ Hogan, Geezer (Green Day & Weezer cover band) and more, benefiting Autism Services. Formal prom attire encouraged. Tickets: $50.
- February 12, Jake Owen, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.
- February 15, Waxahatchee with Madi Diaz, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $28 in advance, $33 the day of show.
- February 26, Ally Venable and Hayden Fogle Band, 8 p.m. at at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $20.
- February 27, Tool, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- March 3, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: general admission $35 in advance, $40 day of show.
- March 3, Guitar Shorty, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $35.
- March 5, Dua Lipa, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- March 12, Mark Farner, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $55.
- March 18, Smokey Robinson, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- April 4, Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P. with special guest Yasmin Williams, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $48.50 for reserved seating.
- April 8, The Weeknd, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- April 8, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $55.
- April 16, Robin Trower, 8 p.m. at Asbury Hall. Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
- April 22, The Temptations and The Four Tops, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.
- May 7, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 7 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: range from $32.50 to $90.
- May 14, Justin Bieber, 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- May 29, Lake Street Dive, 7 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $49.50.
- June 7, Bon Iver, 6:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $39.50.
- June 14, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, along with Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk perform the music of The Meters, and The Soul Rebels, 6 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $19.
- June 21, Patti LaBelle, 6:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $19.
- June 24, Finger 11, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 1, Get the Led Out, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 5, Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, 6 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $15.
- July 8, Theory of a Deadman, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 12, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, 5 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $19.
- July 15, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 17, New Kids on the Block, 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- June 17, Tommy DeCarlo, Boston singer, with Rudy Cardenas, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 22, Blackfoot and Molly Hatchet, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 25, Rage Against the Machine, 8 p.m. at KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- July 26, Musical Tribute to Buddy Holly, at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $35.
- July 29, “Weird Al” Yankovic, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $29.50.
- July 29, 38 Special, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- July 31, Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $19.
- August 5, The Machine, a Pink Floyd tribute, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- August 12, Mike DelGuidice & The Big Shot Horns, celebrating the music of Billy Joel, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- August 14, Luke Bryan, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- August 19, Dire Straits Experience with former Dire Straits member Chris White, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: start at $10.
- August 21, Jack White, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $45.
- August 23, Dispatch and O.A.R. with G. Love, 6 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $25.
- August 24, Korn and Staind, 6:30 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- August 25, Dead & Company, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- September 1, Maroon 5, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- September 4, Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- September 24, Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. ay KeyBank Center. Tickets: Ticketmaster.
- September 25, Jonas Brothers, 6 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- October 3, Knotfest: Roadshow, 5:30 p.m. at Six Flags Darien Lake. Tickets: Live Nation.
- October 6, Orleans, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $45.