'Backroads Blues Festival' coming to Artpark in August

The 'Backroads Blues Festival' will feature legendary blues artist Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The "Backroads Blues Festival" is coming to Artpark this summer.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 16 at the Artpark Amphitheater and will feature legendary blues artist Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

Buddy Guy is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and recently released his eighteenth solo LP, with the latest album titled "The Blues Is Alive and Well." According to Artpark, Buddy Guy was a major influence on Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

"I got children and grandchildren who didn't know who I was, but nowadays we can play outdoor concerts and see kids that are eight, nine, 12 years old coming to me and saying, 'I didn't know who you was, but I read what Eric Clapton said about you,'" Guy said in a provided statement. "I'm always trying to make an album that someone accidentally plays where some kid hears it, picks up a guitar, and helps keep the blues alive."

Buddy Guy has received multiple Grammy Awards, a Presidential National Medal of Arts, a Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement and a Kennedy Center Honor. He was also ranked as No. 23 in "Rolling Stone" magazine for "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is known by many as the "young blues rock guitarist" who puts a modern twist on classic sound. He has sold millions of albums.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, vocalist and songwriter and has been called the "defining blues voice of his generation."

Tickets for the Backroads Blues Festival go on sale on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Front of stage tickets (standing room only) and reserved seating (numbered chairs provided) are $50 each. The general admission bowl (carry-in chairs) are $35 each.