Buffalo spa gifting care packages and gift cards to healthcare workers

Rejuvinex Spa teamed up with KeyBank for the holiday giveaway focused on healthcare workers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They may not be able to provide services for their clients right now, but one spa in Buffalo is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter with a care package giveaway for healthcare workers.

Rejuvenix Spa teamed up with KeyBank's Assist Program to provide ten care packages including gift cards for healthcare workers to use when they are able to re-open. Owner Alecia Montalvo says focusing on doing things for others helps keep her and her staff positive about the future of their business, which has been open for four years.

"Our obligation is to serve the City of Buffalo with beautiful services that can all around just make them feel good," she told 2 On Your Side. "So like I explained to our team, on often occasions we tend to be the best part of people's day. It kind of brings light to us to be able to give back."

Learn how to nominate a healthcare worker for the giveaway on the spa's Instagram post.

"We encourage people to shop local and shop small, because you my pop into a business and then all of a sudden you're going to get surprised with a gift card and you're going to be able to pay it forward and help out even more," added Sabres Alum Marty Biron, who is a spokesperson for the Assist program.

You can follow Marty on Twitter to learn about other local businesses he's working with this season.

A great first week partnering with @KeyBank where last week, we surprised many small businesses with gift cards for their customers thanking them for shopping local! Keep following along for week two and how we continue to support our community. #KeyBankAssists Member FIDC pic.twitter.com/VE3UwbG8I6 — Martin Biron (@martybiron43) December 7, 2020